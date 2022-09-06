Action Bronson Body Slams Angelo Parker in Professional Wrestling Debut – Watch

Action Bronson made one of his dreams come true after making his wrestling debut on All Elite Wrestling with a bang.

On Sunday (Sept. 4), AEW's FTW championship match went down in Chicago between Hook and Angelo Parker. Action Bronson, who is an avid wrestling fan, was present in the crowd. During the match, Hook, who makes his ring entrance to Action Bronson's "The Chairmen's Intent," was getting jumped by Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard when the rapper decided to step in. The Queens, N.Y. native stormed the ring and grabbed Daddy Magic before tossing him outside the platform. He then grabbed Parker and body slammed him to the mat.

Due to Action Bronson's assistance, Hook won the match, extending his perfect record to 13-0. Action posted video of his cameo on social media.

"I’VE SEEN ENOUGH," he captioned the clip. "COWARDLY ATTACKS AGAINST MY BROTHER @730hook WILL NEVER GO DOWN ON MY WATCH. IM OUT FOR BLOOD. @officialtaz13 @aew."

Action Bronson has spent the last fews years on a workout kick, transforming his body and losing over 150 pounds. Back in April, Action talked on the The Ariel Helwani Show about actually training with the upstart wrestler.

"I was training with Hook and Taz, they were showing me some in-ring moves and I had to do a simple snapmare where I have to flip over," he said. "I got up and I was vertigo'd out. I'm not going to be doing any in-ring technical maneuvers. I'm not Dean Malenko over here. I have 1,000 moves, but they're on the ground, they're more ambush and slams. I have 1,000 slams."

Action Bronson isn't the only rapper to recently make a cameo on AEW. In July, Kevin Gates punched Tony Neese during AEW Dynamite event.

See Video of Action Bronson Making His Wrestling Debut at AEW Below