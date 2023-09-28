These 15 Rappers Excel in Rapping About One Subject

While most top-notch rappers have certainly proven that they can spit clever lyrics covering a wide array of topics, some of the best of the best have reached their highest successes by going back to the well, time and time again, with specific subject matter that they've mastered.

Pusha T is always top of mind for most hip-hop heads when it comes to selling drugs, specifically, the powdery substance known as cocaine. Verse after verse, the Virginia MC never ceases to amaze with mind-blowing punchlines and was even dubbed the "Vincent van Gogh" of the blow" when he graced the cover of XXL Magazine in the winter of 2022.

While Wiz Khalifa seems to have a rap for every time he rolls one up and Lil Jon just can't seem to stop getting crunk, Paul Wall has made an entire career in music and beyond with his innate ability to cleverly create bars solely focused on the icy tooth coverings commonly referred to as grillz.

Before she became a household name due to her meteoric rise in the rap game, Cardi B earned her stripes as a popular dancer in New York City gentlemen's clubs and has carried that lifestyle into her music career through lyrics that further solidify her stance as a standout sex symbol.

Other rhymers who've reached their pinnacle with a particular subject include Drake and Future, who both love leaning into their often-toxic takes on romantic relationships as well as Ice-T who has proven time and time again that pimpin' ain't easy.

Here, XXL breaks down many rappers who have proven to excel when rapping about one subject.