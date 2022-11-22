These Are Future’s Most Toxic Lyrics About Sex and Dating

One-of-a-kind personas are what has driven fans to some of the game's most suave rappers through the years. LL Cool J was, for all intents and purposes, one of the coolest MCs out. So was Big Daddy Kane for his way with words. These days, Drake is the emotionally strained and flashy superstar while Future is the other side of the coin. For a career that's been full of brooding music where he weighs his wild lifestyle with the ups and downs of love and money, Future is seen as the toxic rapper who will say some of the wildest bars about sex and dating women and how he deals with them. It's how he became the center of the internet's favorite toxic meme featuring him texting a woman on the other end of the line.

To be fair, Future wasn't always seen as a toxic rapper, one that shared his inner monologues about dating, which would get anyone else dumped immediately. All of that began to come to the forefront during Future's "three-peat," his still-unmatched span of three mixtapes, Monster, Beast Mode and 56 Nights, he released during a six-month span from late 2014 to mid-2015. Starting with Monster, Future's darker persona began to emerge, as he was going through his breakup with R&B star Ciara and in a spot in his career where he was losing steam.

Now, Future is a rap superstar. He's the same guy who rapped, "I'm casually pimpin' these bitches/I don't give a fuck if the bitch is Catholic" on 2020's "Posted With Demons" then rhymed, "I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone/Get mad at yourself ’cause you can’t leave me alone” on the 2022 mega-hit "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems. These are two sides of the same coin, but no one says it quite like Hendrix.

Check the gallery below for some of Future's most toxic bars.