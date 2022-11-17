Future Says Getting Married Is One of His Dreams

Future has gotten a reputation as a toxic bachelor but even the "Wait for U" rapper wants to settle down one day.

On Thursday (Nov. 17), Billboard published their new cover story with Hendrix. In the interview, Future opens up about the possibility of eventually getting married.

"If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different," Future told the publication. "That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well."

For now, Mr. Cash is focused solely on his career.

"For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way," Future added. "I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day."

Future's most lengthy public relationship was with R&B singer Ciara, to whom he was once engaged to be married before they called things off in 2015. They share an 8-year-old son.

Future is on the heels of being nominated for four 2023 Grammy awards including Best Rap Album (I Never Liked You), Best Rap Song ("Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems) and Best Rap Performance ("Pushin P" with Gunna and Young Thug).