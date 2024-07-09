Future’s Relationship With The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams Questioned During Her Divorce Battle – Report

Future is reportedly caught up in a messy situation with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams amid her divorce battle from estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

Future Thrown Into Messy Divorce Between RHOA Porsha Williams and Estranged Husband

On Monday (July 8), In Touch reported that Porsha Williams, whose claim to fame is starring on the TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is being requested to answer questions from Simon Guobadia, the man she had been married to since 2022. She filed for divorce earlier this year.

In a court filing, Simon is reportedly demanding answers to 26 questions. Porsha has 30 days to answer the inquiries and to admit or deny 41 additional allegations under oath. One of the questions surrounded the nature of her alleged relationship with Future.

Porsha was asked to explain the "nature of your relationship with Nayvadius DeMun Cash (professionally known as Future)." Nayvadius DeMun Cash is the rapper's government name. Though Simon asked the question, he did not expand further on why Future was discussed. Porsha’s answer to the question was not revealed. The Atlanta rhymer being dragged into this divorce battle is surprising considering that he and Porsha do not have any kind of relationship that the public is aware of—friendship or otherwise. Sources close to Future claim, “Porsha does not know Future."

Apparently, Simon Guobadia thinks Porsha Williams married him for his money and possibly cheated on him with other men based on the other questions he piled on in court. Porsha filed for divorce in February of this year after 15 months of marriage. Prior to the end of their relationship, they were tabloid darlings and often highlighted for their extravagant romance.

Future Is in Mixtape Mode

While Simon is worried about what Future and his soon-to-be ex-wife are doing, the rapper is likely unbothered since he's in mixtape mode. In May, Future claimed he "can't sleep" until the tape was done.

"I can’t sleep until it’s complete #MIXTAPEPLUTO," he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Future already dropped not one, but two albums this year with Metro Boomin: We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, released in March and which appears on WDTY, is the track that sparked the beef with Drake. Mixtape Pluto will likely find the southern MC getting back to his "March Madness" roots. Southside has been working with Future on the effort.

