Future Insists He Will Not Sleep Until His New Mixtape Drops

Future is giving an update on his new mixtape following the release date mixup earlier this month.

Future Gives Mixtape Update

On Tuesday morning (May 28), Future shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he gave fans some good news regarding the release of his upcoming solo project.

"I can’t sleep until it’s complete #MIXTAPEPLUTO," he wrote in the brief post.

The update provides a bit of clarity after the rapper confused fans earlier this month with a tweet on X that read, "F**k yo album S**t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE." He followed that up with the date "MAY TENTH," before adding, "MIXTAPE PLUTO."

The post had many people believing the Freebandz leader was going to drop a new mixtape that weekend. However, it turns out the Atlanta rapper was only referring to and quoting a collab with Tee Grizzley titled "Swear to God."

Future Looks to Extend Notable 2024 Run

Future is looking to extend his already distinguished year. He released the We Don't Trust You joint album with Metro Boomin in March, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Future and Metro spun the block with We Still Don't Trust You on April 12, which also debuted at No. 1.

A third No. 1 album in 2024 would make Future the only rapper to achieve the feat in the history of the Billboard chart. Depending on who he's stacked up against in a particular week, the milestone is not out of the question.

Check out Future's post giving an update on his new mixtape below.

See Future's Mixtape Update