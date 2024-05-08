Future Announces He’s Dropping a New Mixtape on Friday

Future has revealed he will be dropping a new mixtape this week.

Future Announces New Mixtape

Early Wednesday morning (May 8), Hendrix shared a pair of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing he has a new release waiting in the wing.

"F**k yo album S**t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE," he initially tweeted.

"MAY TENTH," he added before clarifying the ambiguous post with, "MIXTAPE PLUTO."

This will be Future's first solo tape since 2016's Purple Reign. The last solo album he dropped was I Never Liked You in 2022.

Future's 2024 Run

It's only May and Future has already had a memorable year. He first released the We Don't Trust You joint album with Metro Boomin in March. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 equivalent album sales, making it the biggest debut of the year at the time. The album's single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and occupied the spot for three consecutive weeks. Future and Metro doubled back with We Still Don't Trust You on April 12. That too debuted at No. 1.

If Future's new mixtape were to reach the No. 1 spot, he would be joining elite company. Only nine artists have released three or more No. 1 albums in a calendar year in the history of the Billboard chart. None of them are rappers.

Future's new project arrives as he is part of a seemingly industry-wide beef with Drake, though Hendrix has been the least vocal member of Drizzy's detractors. However, he may have more to say on his new project.

Check out Future's tweets announcing his new mixtape below.

See Future's Mixtape Announcement