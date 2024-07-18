These Are the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2024 So Far

Mood music is what has kept rap fans satisfied for the first half of 2024. Bars, beat selection, replay value, songwriting, cohesion, energy and innovation are just some of the elements that make up a great album, but there's no denying that any project worth listening to should support a state of mind or feelings. With a full six months into hip-hop in the rearview, the projects that have made an impact this year do plenty of that by amplifying different moods. There's a rap album that dropped for every kind of emotion this year.

J. Cole's Might Delete Later was clouded in some controversy upon its arrival in April, but the 12-track effort is the perfect antidote to keep motivated people powered up. "Crocodile Tearz" and "Stickz N Stonez" will make anyone feel like the (wo)man. One of Wun, the title of Gunna's sixth studio affair, celebrates the spirit of individuality at its core while championing the good life. If flights to Abu Dhabi and chowing down at Benihana are goals, Wunna serves the soundtrack with "Prada Dem." ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips is catharsis and storytelling packaged in a nice cobalt bow. Self-awareness runs deep on the drum-and-bass banger "Foux" featuring Ab-Soul, so run it up for the cognizant thinkers.

Three is a magic number, but there are 22 projects here that have made a mark from the top of the year to summertime. A wacky world, death of an alter ego, beating the road and dark times, among other dimensions, are all explored. Take a look at the best hip-hop projects of 2024 so far below.