Kid Cudi Blasts Troll Who Insists the Rapper Is Washed Beyond Repair

Kid Cudi blasts a troll who insists the rapper is washed and can't recover.

On Thursday (April 23), X user didjesusdrop shaded Cudder and his latest project in a tweet.

“I respect how Kid Cudi is now washed beyond repair but still shows up and puts out music," the post read. "I’ll never listen to his latest garbage but I respect it.”

Cudi had a pointed response in a since-deleted post. “Hahaha man F**K U DUDE IM THE ILLEST NI**A!!!” he wrote. “NO ONE in this industry can do what I do. Ugly hatin muthaf**kas like u been on my d**k for YEARS and I’m still here! U gotta learn bro, I ain’t NEVER give a f**k about what a troll like u has to say. U ni**as ain’t stoppin nothing. I’m so wash but u just GOTTA tweet about me. Now, bum a*s, watch me shine… TOUR NEXT WEEK GET TIX!!”

Cudder is currently prepping for his The Rebel Ragers Tour. He will be hitting the road starting on April 28 in Phoenix, making 33 stop in total in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto and more.

The nationwide jaunt comes after the Ohio rapper released his latest offering, Have U BN 2 Heaven @ Nite? EP, last month.

Check out Kid Cudi going off on a troll for saying it's a wrap for Cudi's career below.

See Kid Cudi Rip Into a Troll for Saying Cudi Is Washed

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026