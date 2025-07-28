From Bars to Birdies – These Rappers Make Surprising Cameos in Adam Sandler’s New Happy Gilmore 2 Movie

Adam Sandler's new Happy Gilmore 2 is now out on Netflix and multiple rappers have guest spots in the cult classic sequel.

Rappers Make Cameos in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

On July 25, actor Adam Sandler's long-awaited comedy sports film premiered on Netflix, 29 years after the release of the original. The sequel features a star-studded cast, including actors Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Julie Brown and others. Several other entertainers make cameos in the movie, with Bad Bunny playing the role of Happy's caddy, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith playing himself, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce playing an abusive boss and several real golfers getting guest spots.

Multiple hip-hop artists get some screentime as well. As revealed last year, Eminem has a role in the film as Donald Jr., son of the late heckler known as the "Jackass" guy from the original film. In the new movie, Shady taunts Happy during a golf match. Following an argument, Em ends up getting thrown into a nearby lake and meets a tragic fate at the hands of a quartet of alligators.

During the film's climax, Post Malone makes a cameo as DJ Omar Grant, a flamboyantly dressed sports commentator who weighs in on Happy's final tournament. Post has been racking up film roles over the past few years with recent parts in Road House and This Is Me...Now: A Love Story and Dear Santa.

