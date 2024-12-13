Eminem to Appear in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2

Eminem will have a role in Adam Sandler's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 film.

Eminem to Play in Happy Gilmore 2

On Dec. 6, actor Adam Sandler was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show, where Sandler spoke about the highly-anticipated release of the sequel to his 1996 cult classic golf film Happy Gilmore. During the talk, Sandler revealed that Eminem will make an appearance in the film.

"Eminem was cool," Sandler says at the 2:33 timestamp of the interview below. "He came by and he was great."

When pressed for more details on Shady's role, Sandler adds, "I can't tell you all that. But I've known Eminem for a long time and he's a great guy. And he came and was funny as hell. I think we just hung out a day with Eminem. He just shot and shot and it was insane. [He] said a million things that we can use and a million things that we're glad we have them on tape."

Retired golfer Jack Nicklaus is also slated to have a cameo in the movie. According to Sandler, HG2 is slated to be released on Netflix next July. This would not be the first time Sandler and Eminem have worked together in a movie. Slim made a cameo in the film Funny People starring Sandler, Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill and Leslie Man in 2009.

In other recent Eminem news, the rapper is currently mourning the loss of his mother Debbie, who passed away following a battle with lung cancer at the age of 69 last week.

Check out Adam Sandler's interview below.

Watch Adam Sandler Talk About Eminem Being in Happy Gilmore 2