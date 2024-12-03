Eminem’s Mom Dead at 69 After Battle With Cancer – Report

Eminem's mom has reportedly passed away at the age of 69 following a battle with terminal lung cancer.

Eminem's Mother Succumbs to Lung Cancer

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), TMZ broke the news that Debbie Nelson, formerly Debbie Mathers, died last night (Dec. 2) after succumbing to lung cancer in St. Joseph, Mo. where she had been living for years. The tragic passing comes after it was reported back in September that Debbie was "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer."

"There are not many options [for Debbie]," a source told In Touch Weekly at the time. "She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]."

Eminem and his mother's rollercoaster relationship was widely publicized through his music where he visceraly called out her parenting skills on his early albums. Debbie sued Em for $11 million in 1999 for defamation due to lyrics about her on his album The Slim Shady LP. They reached a small settlement in 2001.

They reconciled in 2014. In 2022, she shared a video congratulating him for being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said in the video. "I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you."

