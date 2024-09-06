Eminem’s Estranged Mother Debbie Nelson Has Terminal Cancer – Report

Eminem's estranged mother is reportedly terminally ill with cancer.

Eminem's Mother, Debbie Nelson, Has Terminal Cancer

According to an In Touch Weekly report, published on Wednesday (Sept. 4), Eminem's estranged mother, Debbie Nelson, has terminal cancer. An insider told the celebrity website that Ms. Nelson is "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer."

Furthermore, the source told the website that Em has not been to St. Joseph, Mo., where she resides, to check on her well-being.

"There are not many options [for Debbie]," the source reportedly said. "She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]."

Despite providing financial support to his mother, Eminem has reportedly not communicated with her or any other family members residing in Missouri for several years, according to the insider.

"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," the source explained. "He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk."

"It would be good for both of them [to communicate]," the source added. "This could give them the chance to reconcile."

XXL has reached out to Eminem's rep for comment.

Read More: Eminem Mom Debbie Mathers Congratulates Em on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Eminem's Rocky Relationship With His Mother

It's no secret that Eminem has had a tumultuous relationship with his mother. Throughout his career, the Detroit rhymer has rapped about their estrangement through his music, frequently criticizing Debbie for her parenting choices and struggles with addiction.

Em took his first public shots at his mom with his 1999 song "My Name Is." "I just found out my mom does more dope than I do/I told her I'd grow up to be a famous rapper/Make a record about doin' drugs and name it after her," he rapped on the track.

Inevitably, those acidic remarks found their way to Debbie's ears, prompting her to take legal action against her own son later that year. She filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages, alleging that he had defamed her. She eventually settled for a paltry $25,000.

But Eminem would continue to deliver critical bars about his mother throughout his career on songs like "Cleanin' Out My Closet" in 2002 and "My Mom" in 2009.

Debbie would deny all of her son's claims in her 2008 memoir, My Son Marshall Mathers, My Son Eminem.

"To tell the truth, I was heartbroken," she wrote in part. "The lies started coming thick and fast—and not just from Marshall. I think he's forgotten the good times we had, and this book is my way of setting the record straight."

Debbie was then diagnosed with breast cancer around 2010, and Em finally put their feud to rest in 2013 with his song "Headlights."

