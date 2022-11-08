Eminem’s Mom Debbie Mathers Resurfaces in Rare Video to Congratulate Em on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Eminem's mother, Debbie Mathers, has resurfaced in a rare video to congratulate Em on his recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Mathers matriarch shared the heartfelt video on Sunday (Nov. 6). In the clip, she is sporting a purple Shady Records t-shirt.

"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said in the video. "I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you."

She continued: "And also I’m very proud of [Eminem's daughter] Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much."

Eminem and his mother's relationship hasn't always been on the best of terms. Back in 1999, she sued him for $11 million for defamation of character. They eventually reached a settlement in 2001 and have since made amends.

Eminem joined the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class on Nov. 5, with Dr. Dre inducting the rap god into elite company.

“When I started working on this speech, I asked Eminem if there was anything specific that he’d like me to say to everybody, something that he wants people to know," Dr. Dre stated at the ceremony. "And he said, ‘OK, number one, I want you to tell everybody that I have a huge penis."

"But when he started counting I was wondering why he decided to use this finger [raises his pinky finger]," Dre jokingly added.

The 2022 class also includes Pat Benatar an Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST.

See Eminem's Mom's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tribute Video Below