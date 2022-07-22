Eminem Forgets He Is in Dr. Dre’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ Video

Eminem has done a lot in his over 20-year career, and apparently some moments have slipped his mind over the years, including his cameo in Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." video in 1999.

Shady and Snoop recently sat down for an interview to promote their new single "From the D to the LBC." Eminem released a clip from the sit-down on his Instagram page on Wednesday (July 20), where the two rappers discuss things they've done together over the years. When the topic of them both being in Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." video comes up, Eminem is at a loss.

"Was I in that video?" the rap god questions.

"Yeah, you was running on the beach," Snoop Dogg explains. "That was like your debut album...You was running on the beach with damn-near no clothes on."

"I was?” Eminem replies, sounding genuinely stumped. "Why the fuck do I not remember? … What the fuck? You gotta show me that shit ’cause I don’t remember."

Snoop then paints the scene for Em, which jogs his memory.

"Oh yeah, okay, okay. Now, I remember," Em blurts.

Eminem made a short cameo in the Hype Williams-directed video, in a scene that shows him chasing women on the beach. The video came out eight months after the release of Em's debut major label album, The Slim Shady LP.

Eminem in Dr. Dre's Still Dre Video Dr Dre/YouTube loading...

Eminem is currently prepping the release on his new greatest hits album Curtain Call 2, which is slated to drop on Aug. 5. He put out the The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition) back in May.

Watch Eminem Struggling to Remember His "Still D.R.E." Cameo and the "Still D.R.E." Video Below