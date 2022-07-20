Snoop Dogg to Feature on New Benny Blanco Song ‘Bad Decisions’ With BTS Members

Snoop Dogg is joining forces with Benny Blanco and BTS members on a new track.

On Wednesday (July 20), Benny revealed Snoop Dogg will be on his long-teased collab with South Korean boy band BTS titled "Bad Decisions."

"It's all happening," the award-winning producer captioned a promotional tweet for the upcoming track.

The new song is part of a collaboration with Xbox and is slated to drop on Aug. 5. The official collab comes after Benny remixed three BTS songs back in May, which drew high praise from fans. The new track is slated to appear on Benny's upcoming album, the follow-up to 2021's Friends Keep Secrets 2.

"I'm still pinching myself," Benny said. "I can't believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn't even feel real!"

While Benny Blanco mostly works in a pop space, he has crafted some hit records for hip-hop artists as well, producing Wiz Khalifa's "Work Hard Play Hard," Tory Lanez's "Luv," Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday," Kanye West's "I Thought About Killing You," Cardi B's "Thru Your Phone," Juice Wrld's "Black & White" and more.

BTS has been finding themselves collaborating with more hip-hop artists in recent years. In 2018, they joined forces with Nicki Minaj on the track "Idol." The following year, they released "All Night" with Juice Wrld. One of Lil Nas X's many "Old Town Road" remixes featured BTS's RM. Last month, Anderson .Paak joined the group to perform their new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" live.