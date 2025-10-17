Snoop Dogg Has Change of Heart About Same-Sex Couples

Snoop Dogg has had a change of heart about same sex couples after previously stirring up controversy with comments on the topic over the summer.

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Snoop linked up with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation for Spirit Day, an annual initiative to support LGBTQ youth. Uncle Snoop sat down with The Voice contestant Jeremy Beloate in an interview shared on YouTube, where the rap icon talked about a new song titled “Love is Love,” which is featured in a new episode of Snoop’s animated children’s series Doggyland on YouTube.

"It’s teaching parenthood. It’s teaching situations that kids in the world is going through right now in a beautiful way through song, dance, melody, just trying to get more clarity on how we live and the way we live," Snoop said.

"And I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bringing understanding," he added. "This is a program we’ve been doing for years where we involve kids. These are things that kids have questions about so now hopefully we can help answer these questions and help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love."

Snoop's new alliance with the LGBTQ community comes after he faced backlash for being critical of a scene in the 2022 film Lightyear that features a lesbian couple kissing and raising a child back in August. The rapper commented on the It's Giving podcast that the scene "f**ked him up" and made him "scared to go to the movies" with his grandkids.

