Snoop Dogg, YG and Stevie Wonder Celebrate New Marathon Burger Grand Opening

Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger opened its new location in California over the weekend, and stars like Snoop Dogg, YG, Stevie Wonder and more showed up to celebrate the event.

On Sunday (March 1), Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, spearheaded the opening of the fourth Marathon Burger in Long Beach, Calif. Hundreds of fans showed up for the grand opening, which was star-studded.

Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach native and investor in the location, showed up and helped pass out food to the throng of customers who showed up to get a first look at the brand-new eatery. YG and radio host Big Boy were also in the building. The two purchased 120 burgers and gave them to customers. Musical icon Stevie Wonder also dropped by to check out the fare.

The opening of the Long Beach location marked the one-year-anniversary since Marathon Burger opened its first location on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

The successful opening was briefly disrupted by a shooting that took place nearby that left three people injured and one person deceased. Nipsey Hussle's team has released the following to XXL about the Marathon Burger grand-opening ceremony in Long Beach and the shooting incident.

“The opening was a huge success with strong community support," the statement reads. "The incident being reported was NOT connected to our event and the event continued. The opening itself proceeded safely and without issue. The restaurant remains open and customers are still flowing in and out with excitement.”

The grand opening followed another big posthumous event for Nipsey. On Feb. 28, the South Los Angeles intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was named Nipsey Hussle Square in his honor.

