Nipsey Hussle Has a New Album Dropping With Bino Rideaux, New Song “Reckless” Arrives

Nipsey Hussle has a new album with Bino Rideaux on the way, and a track from the project arrives.

The late California rapper’s Marathon Clothing brand Instagram account posted the track Friday (Feb. 13), with the caption: “Reckless. The first single from Prolific, the collaborative album from @nipseyhussle and @binorideaux. Coming this summer. 🏁.”

The new song “Reckless” finds Nipsey realizing his greatness. “Doubt who I was for a second, now I see it clearer and it is not a game.” West Coast crooner Bino comes in on the track with his melodic rhymes: “‘Cause I been off that soda, make it hard to sleep, it’s a lot on my shoulders.”

Nip and Bino had a longstanding working relationship. They dropped the 2017 project No Pressure featuring songs "None of This" and "Blueprint" with Dave East. It's possible that some of the material that will appear on their forthcoming album may have been recorded during the No Pressure sessions.

There has been limited music since Nipsey died on March 31, 2019, after being shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store. Two months after he passed, DJ Khaled dropped the uplifting track "Higher" featuring Nip and John Legend. In 2021, Nip was on "What It Feels Like" with Jay-Z, a song featured on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack.

"Racks in the Middle" featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, the last track he dropped himself as the main artist before his death, earned him his first Grammy Award posthumously for Best Rap Performance in 2020.

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's Prolific album is set to drop this summer.

Listen to Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's "Reckless"

