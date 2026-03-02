Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger Opens Fourth Location in California, Multiple People Shot Nearby Leaving One Dead

UPDATE (March 2): Long Beach Police Department issued a statement to XXL regarding the shooting that happened outside of the perimeter of the Marathon Burger grand opening event. It reads:

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on March 1, 2026, in the 200 block of Pine Avenue that resulted in the death of one male adult victim and injuries to two additional male adult victims.

On March 1, 2026, there was a special event in the Downtown Long Beach area, which drew a large gathering. At approximately 3:32 p.m., officers assigned to the area heard an altercation occurring. As they began responding, they heard gunshots coming from a parking structure in the 200 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responded and saw a male adult victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two additional victims were located near the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The victims are described as male adults in their late teens to early 20s.

At this time, no suspect information is available. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Homicide detectives believe there may be additional witnesses and video related to this incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Original Story:

The fourth location of Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger restaurant had its grand opening yesterday in Long Beach, Calif. However, the opening was marred by a shooting outside the fast food chain's perimeter, leaving one person dead and two injured.

According to an ABC7 Eyewitness news report, published on Monday (March 2), a shooting erupted outside of the perimeter of a fourth Marathon Burger grand opening in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday (March 1). About a half a block away from the grand opening event, multiple shots ranged out which sent hundreds of people running in every direction.

Police said three men were shot and rushed to a local hospital, where one person died. The two other men remained in stable condition.

One eyewitness, Eric VanDyke, a relative of Nipsey Hussle, told ABC7 the shooting overshadowed an otherwise positive event for the community.

"It was disappointing because I know that Nip, (Blacc) Sam wanted this to be a happy occasion, so it's unfortunate that something happened that would bring more attention to the negative elements as opposed to the positive elements," he said.

Despite the tragic shooting, the opening of the fourth Marathon Burger was deemed a huge success with several celebrities pulling up to show their support for the restaurant, including Snoop Dogg, YG and even Stevie Wonder.

The gun violence came one day after city officials named the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw "Nipsey Hussle Square," in honor of the late rapper's life and musical influence. The street dedication drew hundreds of fans to South Los Angeles in remembrance of Crenshaw Nip.

