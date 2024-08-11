Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Explains How Proper Protocol Wasn’t Followed the Day Rapper Was Murdered

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, has revealed that proper protocol wasn't being followed on the day his brother was murdered in March of 2019.

On Friday (Aug. 9), radio personality Big Boy premiered his new interview with Nipsey Hussle's older brother Blacc Sam for his Off Air series on YouTube. Sam, born Sam Asghedom, discussed a myriad of things including his upbringing, establishing The Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw, Calif. and more.

But at the 1:10-minute mark in the video below, Sam spoke candidly about hearing the tragic news that Nipsey was murdered and his theory on what happened the day his brother died. The 42-year-old businessman believes there was a lapse in protocol at The Marathon Clothing store, which allowed the shooter, Eric Holder, to stake out his intended target—which was Nipsey—and subsequently commit his dastardly deed.

"Somebody come to the shop, they know we in the doorway," Sam explained to Big Boy. "When Hussle pull up, we in the doorway. You're gonna see me with a hoodie on and I got a pistol on me. You're gonna see one of my team members in the hoodie in the doorway with a pistol. That's protocol when Hussle pull up. So, it’s Sunday. It’s busy in there."

"Why the ni**a in there didn't follow the protocol? I wasn't there," he continued. "Why they didn't follow it? Maybe they was f**king around, helping a customer who was doing some f**king customer service. This is what I'm thinking, trying to transition into some legitimate, just selling clothes. But nobody was in the doorway."

Blacc Sam believes the murder was premeditated and that Holder was acting on an order from a higher authority.

"From my understanding old boy walked up with no shirt on first to check the scene 'cause he knows what's going on in that parking lot," he said. "He probably seen no one was in the doorway, Hussle had on shorts, checked everybody else, left. They say he came back with a red shirt on. Tip-toed through the alley, went right and started shooting."

"To me, that’s premeditated. Number one, there's no red shirt in the hood. You can't buy no red shirt...when a ni**a come through an alley with the red shirt, that's a throw-off, or the Bloods did it," he continued.

"I felt he was supposed to do a job or somebody sent him and he was nervous," he added. "He was supposed to hit that alley with that red shirt immediately. He didn't do that."

Nipsey Hussle's Killer Is Behind Bars

On Feb. 22, 2023, Nipsey Hussle's killer, Eric Ronald Holder, Jr., was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the murder of the late rapper. A judge broke down the sentencing like this: 25-to-life on the murder count, an additional 25-to-life for a sentencing enhancement since a gun was used to commit a murder and 10 years for shooting two other men on the day of the murder.

Nipsey Hussle was tragically killed on March 31, 2019. Prosecutors stated that Holder shot Nipsey at least 10 times after the two had an interaction in front of the Marathon Clothing store. In addition to killing Nipsey, Holder also wounded two bystanders at the scene.

Two days after the incident, Holder was apprehended in Bellflower, a suburb of Los Angeles. He was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Witness testimony suggests that the shooting was instigated by Holder confronting Nipsey about rumors that the rapper had accused Holder of being an informant.

Watch Nipsey Hussle's brother explain how proper protocol wasn't followed on the day Nipsey was murdered below.

