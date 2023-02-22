Nipsey Hussle's killer has been sentenced to serve 60 years to life in prison.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Eric Ronald Holder, Jr., was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the murder of Nipsey Hussle, according to Los Angeles Times reporter James A. Queally. The rapper was killed on March 31, 2019.

"BREAKING: Eric Holder Jr. sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. He recieved 25-to-life on the murder count, an additional 25-to-life for a sentencing enhancement since a gun was used, and 10 years for shooting two other men that day," Queally tweeted.

The sentencing comes after a 12-person jury found Holder guilty of first-degree murder in July of 2022 for the shooting death of the late rapper. Holder was also acquitted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for wounding two witnesses in the incident.

Prosecutors said that Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times after the pair had an interaction in front of the Victory Lap creator’s The Marathon Clothing store. After a brief conversation, Holder left and returned 10 minutes later with a firearm and killed Hussle. Additionally, he also wounded two bystanders at the scene.

Holder was arrested two days later in the L.A. suburb of Bellflower, Calif., and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. According to witness testimony, the shooting was triggered by Holder asking Nipsey if the rapper told people Holder snitched.

During Holder's July 6 murder trial, Eric Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, conceded that Holder killed Hussle but argued that murder charges should be reduced to involuntary manslaughter because the attack happened in a fit of passion and was not premeditated.

Following Holder’s jury conviction, Jansen released a statement to XXL, explaining his client’s next legal options. "While Mr. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder of Nipsey Hustle, he was acquitted of the attempted murders of Mr. Lathan and Mr. Villanueva [the two bystanders in the shooting incident]," he stated. "Sentencing is set for September 15, 2022 after which we will file an appeal."

Last December, a judge denied Holder's request to have his charges reduced to manslaughter.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and Eric Holder's attorney for comment.