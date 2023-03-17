Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Blacc Sam Says Puma Still Sends Money to Nip’s Kids’ Trust Fund – Watch

Even in his passing, Nipsey Hussle's family still benefits from the fallen rapper's lucrative business deals. In fact, Puma actually deposits money into Nip's kids' trust fund every single year.

On Tuesday (March 14), Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, joined the hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast to discuss the legacy that the late Los Angles legend left behind regarding business and finance. In opening up on the details surrounding things like Nipsey Hussle's Marathon brand and his partnerships with Roc Nation and Puma, Blacc Sam said that the athletic footwear and apparel company still goes above and beyond to ensure that their former partner's family is taken care of.

In explaining how much Puma committed itself to hold true to the endorsement deal that was solidified with Nipsey Hussle just prior to his death in 2019, Nip's loving brother used the Victory Lap spitter's children, Emani and Kross Asghedom, as the perfect example. Blacc Sam told Earn Your Leisure that Puma sends money into their trust fund on a regular basis.

"As far as Puma, with us, they really close to our heart because they gave Hussle a deal," said Nip's brother at the 27:00-mark in the video below. "Within that deal he told them, 'Listen, I appreciate but within my deal you need to write in once a year you need to a deal with my clothing brand.' And then, after everything [Nipsey's death], they came make to the table and made sure the kids was set up straight."

Blacc Sam continued: "It had nothing to do with sales of clothes or the success of the capsules. Just off the top, every year, they hitting the kids in the trust fund. They did it right for Hussle. They allowed us to also do the collabs and do it the way we want to do it."

Nipsey Hussle's children, Emani and Kross, have been set up with their trust fund even since before their father was fatally shot outside of his The Marathon Clothing retail store in South Central Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. After former NFL running back Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan launched a crowdfunding campaign for the children, Nipsey Hussle's family kindly turned down the gesture due to the fact that the trust fund had already ensured the Emani and Kross' financial future.

See Nipsey Hussle's Brother Blacc Sam Say Puma Sends Money to Nip's Kids' Trust Fund Below