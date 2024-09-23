16 Late Rappers’ Last Social Media Posts

The hip-hop community has suffered a number of losses in its 51 years of existence with dozens of beloved MCs, producers, DJs, breakdancers and graffiti artists passing in the last five decades. Thanks to social media, fans have been able to look back on the lives of their favorite artists even when they're gone. It's one of the ways fans hold on to an artist's legacy and remember them once they die. A final post on Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter, can serve as a lasting moment in time.

Many artists' supporters seem to have a strange fixation with those artists' social media postmortem. In 2022, Takeoff reportedly gained 1 million Instagram followers in just a few days after he was shot and killed in Houston. King Von's Instagram followers jumped by 500,000 people a few hours after the news came out that he had been killed in Atlanta. He has gained a total of 1.2 million followers since his death. It's a recurring headline.

While some deceased rappers' Instagram pages lay dormant, others are taken over by family and the estate who continue to post and update fans on the account. But nothing stands out like that final post uploaded by the artist. They can vary. Some are thought-provoking. Others promote an upcoming event the artist was hoping to attend, while others just show the artist in their element.

Check out several rappers' final social media posts uploaded shortly before their untimely deaths including XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller and more below.