One of Foolio’s Convicted Killers Apologizes to Rapper’s Family Ahead of Sentencing, Could Face Death Penalty

One of the men convicted of killing Foolio apologizes to the rapper's family ahead of his possible death penalty sentencing.

On Tuesday (May 12), the second day of the penalty phase of the trial, Sean Gathright, one of four men found guilty on May 8 of the ambush killing of rapper Foolio, took the witness stand and apologized to the late rapper's family for his role in the murder. An visibly emotional Gathright expressed his remorse on the stand.

"I want to say my deepest condolences," he said. "I understand that it’s hard losing a child, a best friend, a brother, a cousin. For that, I just cannot say sorry enough."

Gathright acknowledged that he will spend the rest of his life in prison but vowed that he will use his time while locked up to better himself.

During the victim impact statement, Foolio's mother, Sandrikas Mays, submitted a written statement that was read aloud by a victim advocate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Mays referred to her son by his birth name, Charles Jones, and described him as a man who was more to life than what was seen on social media and music videos.

"Charles was more than what people saw online or heard in his music," she wrote. "To me, he was my son, a human being with a heart, dreams, flaws and people who loved him deeply. He was a brother, a friend, an artist and someone who still had so much life ahead of him."

"I ask the court to remember that Charles was a person whose life mattered," she added. "He was loved deeply and his absence has devastated our family."

Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy are now confronted with the possibility of life behind bars or the death penalty as the trial progresses.

Meanwhile, the sentencing of Alicia Andrews, who was convicted of manslaughter last October for Foolio's murder, has been postponed as her attorneys seek a new trial.

Watch Sean Gathright, One of Foolio's Killer Apologize to Rapper's Family Ahead of His Sentencing

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