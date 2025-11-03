Foolio Murder Suspect Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Rapper’s Death

Alicia Andrews, the 22-year-old woman accused of helping to plan Foolio’s murder in 2024, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the rapper’s death.

On Friday (Oct. 31), Law & Crime published video from the courtroom of Andrews being convicted by a jury and also being found not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. Andrews faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for the manslaughter conviction.

She took the stand on Thursday (Oct. 30) to testify that she had no idea the plan to kill Foolio in Tampa, Fla. was taking place. She also claimed she was scared of her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, who prosecutors say helped put together the deadly ambush on the rapper. Chance put his hands on Andrews a few times, according to her.

“He started to be a little more controlling,” Andrews said of Chance after they began dating in 2021. “As I got older, and I would wanna go out, he didn’t like that… He would tell me what to post, what not to post or if he didn’t want me to take something down. Don’t wear this, don’t wear that.” She said she followed Chance’s orders. “I didn’t know no better at the time.”

At the time of the murder, Andrews claimed she stayed in the vehicle after Chance and the rest of the people she was with she thought were exiting the car to go get food. Instead the men went to kill Foolio. She insisted she had no idea was what going on.

“I mean, I heard a lot of shots so I didn’t know what went on,” Andrews said. “Shooting in the air, somebody got shot at, I didn’t know.

She also claimed she didn’t know someone died.

Andrews was the first person on trial for Foolio’s murder. She was one of five people charged in his death. He was shot and killed outside a Tampa Holiday Inn on June 23, 2024.