Foolio Murder Suspect Said Rapper ‘Needs to Die’ in 2021 Texts

The woman currently on trial for Foolio's murder told her best friend that the rapper needed to die in text messages back in 2021.

On Thursday (Oct. 23), Alicia Andrews' trial continued in Hillsborough County, Fla., court. Andrews is one of five suspects charged with Foolio's 2024 murder and the first to stand trial. On day two, Andrews' best friend took the stand for the prosecution, where she was questioned about the gang war going on in Jacksonville, Fla., and Andrews' ties to alleged gang member, Isaiah Chance, who is a codefendant in the case.

Prosecutors also grilled the witness about several text messages between her and Andrews, where they discussed local killings in Jacksonville that were the result of gang violence among local rappers. In one text, sent to the witness by Andrews in January of 2021, Andrews typed:

"Girl, I don't like Foolio LMFAOO. Ugly-a*s bi**h. He need to die. Shid that was Will friend. F**k that code. Sh*t b**h he shot me and my friend died??? Yea, I'm pointing out who did it."

When asked what Andrews meant by the comments, the friend responded, "Well, she's referring to somebody that had just died that we know. We are basically just gossiping."

Alicia Andrews is facing premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with Foolio's murder, who prosecutors say was killed in an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville.

Foolio was shot and killed in a Holiday Inn parking lot on June 23, 2024, in Tampa, Fla., where he was celebrating his 26th birthday. Prosecutors say Andrews and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, traveled from Jacksonville and followed Foolio around Tampa, and gave his location to the men charged with fatally shooting the rapper: Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy. The four other suspects are slated to be tried next spring.

Testimony for the trial began on Wednesday (Oct. 22). The first day featured harrowing testimony from Foolio's friend, who suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound during the shooting that took Foolio's life.

Watch the Video of Foolio's Murder Suspect's Texts Being Read Aloud in Court