Foolio Murder Suspect Starts Arguing at Trial, Judge Has Him Removed in Handcuffs

A Foolio murder suspect starts arguing at trial, and the judge has him removed in handcuffs.

On Thursday (May 7), Day 10 of the Foolio murder trial ended with some drama. As Judge Michelle Sisco was giving closing remarks, suspect Davion Murphy had an outburst where he seemed to be in a tense exchange with one of his codefendants.

"Stop talking to me," Murphy said. "You don't love me, ni**a."

Judge Sisco warned Murphy to quiet down.

"Mr. Davion Murphy may need to be removed if he can't stop talking," Judge Sisco said. "Please stop. You are not helping your situation."

When he didn't, bailiffs handcuffed Murphy and took him out of the courtroom.

On Friday (May 8), the judge gave instructions to the jury, who will begin deliberating on May 11.

Murphy and three other men—Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Isaiah Chance—are charged with premeditated murder for Foolio's 2024 killing. Police say they stalked the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper to Tampa, Fla., where he was celebrating his birthday and gunned him down in front of a Holiday Inn. Authorities say the murder was part of an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville.

Last November, Alcia Andrews, the fifth person charged with the murder, was convicted of manslaughter at trial. Investigators say she and Chance followed Foolio around Tampa and provided his whereabouts to the other three men. She is currently awaiting sentencing.

Watch Foolio Murder Suspect Davion Murphy Be Removed From Trial for Repeated Outbursts

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