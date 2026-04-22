Foolio Murder Trial Begins With Yungeen Ace Song Being Played and Defendant’s Interrogation Video Examined

The second Foolio murder trial begins with a Yungeen Ace song being played and a defendant's interrogation video being examined.

On Wednesday (April 22), opening arguments began in the trial for the four men charged with killing the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper in June of 2024. The prosecution accused Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy of murdering Foolio as part of an ongoing gang war between Foolio's 6 Block and Ace's Top Killers and 1200, with whom the suspects are affiliated. Yungeen Ace's song "Game Over" was played as alleged proof of beef between the men and Foolio.

The prosecution also played footage for the jury from Davion Murphy's interrogation following his arrest, which shows him pretending to shoot a gun several times after the officer left the room.

Gathright, Murphy and Murphy are accused of shooting and killing Foolio outside of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. Authorities say Chance helped plan the murder and followed Foolio around in order to give his location to the shooters.

Last November, Alicia Andrews, the fifth person charged with the murder, was convicted of manslaughter at trial. She was scheduled to be sentenced last December. However, the date was postponed after Florida’s Second District Court of Appeals removed the judge from the case following a defense motion claiming she was biased against them.

See Footage From the Opening Statement During Day 1 of the Foolio Murder Trial

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