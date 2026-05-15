Foolio’s Convicted Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison

The four men found guilty of murdering Foolio have been sentenced to life in prison.

On Friday (May 15), a week after being convicted of conspiracy, murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper's killing on May 8, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy appeared in court to be sentenced. After hearing the closing arguments for the past week, the jury handed the four men life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The sentence can be seen as a win for the four men, as the prosecution previously announced they would seek the death penalty if the men were found guilty.

Last October, Alicia Andrews, the fifth person charged with the murder, was convicted of manslaughter at trial. She has appealed the verdict and is asking for a new trial. He sentencing date has been postponed.

During the trial, prosecutors convinced the jury that the group stalked and killed Foolio as part of an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville among the 1200 gang, ATK and 6 Block, which Foolio was associated with. Foolio was shot and killed as he and two of his friends sat in a car in front of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla., on June 23, 2024. Foolio was in town celebrating his birthday.

Investigators say Isaiah Chance and his girlfriend, Alicia Andrews, followed Foolio around Tampa and provided his location to the other three men, who were captured on surveillance video shooting up Foolio's car in the hotel parking lot.

Watch Foolio's Killers Being Sentenced

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