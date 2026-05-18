Foolio’s Killer’s Family Claims They Are Getting Death Threats, Harassment Over His GoFundMe

Foolio's killer's family claims they are getting death threats and harassment over his GoFundMe page.

On May 15, Sean Gathright's family started a GoFundMe campaign, a week after he and three other men were convicted at trial of the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper's 2024 murder. The goal of the GoFundMe is $24,000. As of press time, just under $900 has been raised.

On Monday (May 18), Foolio's family shared a post on Instagram responding to the backlash over the GoFundMe. They claim the page has been reported multiple times, in addition to receiving death threats and harassment.

"We want to address recent reports being made aginast Sean's GoFundMe," the statement read. "While we completely understand that not everyone will choose to support, going as far as reporting the the fundraiser, sending threats and harrasing not only Sean but also his loved ones and family members is truly mean-spirited and completely out of control."

"To those that do not support [Sean], we respectfully ask that you simply block, disengage and move forward toward causes you do support rather than hate, threats and negativity," the statement continues.

Gathright has since shared a video on Instagram thanking people for their support.

On May 8, Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy were found guilty on all charges in connection with Foolio's 2024 murder. On May 15, the jury voted against the death penalty. The four men are scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

See Sean Gathright's Family's Response to Backlash Over His GoFundMe and His Phone Call From Jail