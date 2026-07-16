Foolio Killer Davion Murphy Gets Five Years Added to Life Sentence for Punching Corrections Officer – Report

One of Foolio's four convicted killers, Davion Murphy, has been sentenced to an additional five years behind bars-though he's already serving a life sentence.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (July 16), Murphy had a court hearing on Wednesday (July 15), where he was sentenced to additional time.

Murphy was arrested for the incident last February, when he reportedly got into a physical altercation with a corrections officer while behind bars, reportedly punching the officer in the face. Court documents show Murphy signed off on pleading guilty on June 29. The five years will run concurrently with his life sentence. He has been given credit for 536 days of time served.

The plea came one week after Murphy and his three co-defendants, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright and Rashad Murphy, were each sentenced to life behind bars for their roles in the June 2024 killing of Foolio.

Each man got a chance to speak at their sentencing, with Murphy choosing his time to maintain his innocence and share a short message for his generation of peers.

"I just want to say to the Gen Z generation, change your life and do something productive with your life because in this predicament, it ain't worth it," Murphy told the court.

In May, the four men were convicted of the murder of Foolio, who was ambushed and shot and killed in a hotel parking lot in Tampa in the summer of 2024. The fifth person charged in the case, Alicia Andrews, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2025. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville, Fla.

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