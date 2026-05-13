Foolio’s Mom Thinks It’s Crazy That People Are Getting Angry That She’s Celebrating His Killers’ Convictions

Foolio's mom, Sandrikas Mays, thinks it's crazy that people are getting mad about her celebrating her son's killers being found guilty.

On Monday (May 11), Mays shared a post on Facebook thanking fans for their support. She also addressed the backlash she's been receiving and people who called out Foolio for being a major instigator in the violent Jacksonville, Fla., drill scene.

"It’s crazy ppl mad because I’m getting Justice for my son," Mays wrote. "I’m NOT a gang member nor in the streets. Yes he did Drill!! Did I condone it? NO Did I talk to him about it? Yes… Were ALL the Drill Rappers wrong talking about the decease? Yes. Have he ever been a suspect, person of interest, in ANY homicide? NO !!! JSO Gang Task would have loved to pick him up if they could have."

Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy were found guilty of Foolio's 2024 murder on May 8. They are currently awaiting sentencing and could face the death penalty.

Following the guilty verdict, May shared a video on Instagram rejoicing over the jury's decision.

"JUSTICE 4 FOOLIO!!!" she captioned the post. "The Right Get Back !!! G U I L T Y AS CHARGED ….We all gonna cry together!!!! Wat they say ??? Pop a bottle of Don Julio … Let’s Drink up!!!"

See Foolio's Mom Reacting to People Getting Mad at Her for Celebrating He Son's Killer Being Convicted

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