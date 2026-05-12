Convicted Foolio Killer Alicia Andrews Wants New Trial, Sentencing Postponed

Convicted Foolio killer Alicia Andrews' sentencing has been postponed as she tries to get a new trial.

Andrews was convicted of manslaughter last October for her role in the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper's 2024 murder. She was originally slated to be sentenced in January. However, the punishment phase has been postponed as her attorneys fight for a new trial. In court on Monday (May 11), they claimed Judge Michelle Sisco "made multiple consequential rulings that shaped the outcome" of the trial.

The attorneys cite multiple errors during pre-trial and during the trial itself, including mistakes made during jury instruction. They also pointed to unprofessional exchanges with the defense. Judge Sisco was removed from the case in January by the Florida Supreme Court after Andrews' legal team made allegations of prejudicial bias. According to court records filed on Tuesday (May 12), Andrews' next court date is May 22.

If the conviction sticks, Andrews faces up to 15 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction.

The latest update in Andrews' case comes after the four other suspects in the case—Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Isaiah Chance—were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with Foolio's murder.

Police say the group stalked Foolio from Jacksonville to Tampa, Fla., and gunned him down while the rapper and his friends were sitting in front of a Holiday Inn. Andrews and Chance were accused of following Foolio around and providing his location to the other three men who shot and killed the rapper.

Check Out WFLA News' Report on the Update in Alicia Andrews's Case

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