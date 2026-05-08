Second Foolio Murder Trial Ends With Guilty Verdict for All Four Men

All four men have been found guilty of murdering Jacksonville, Fla., rapper Foolio.

On Friday (May 8), following a month-long trial, a jury in Tampa, Fla., convicted Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The verdict came after eight hours of deliberating over the case.

According to the Tampa Bay Tribune, Gathright and the Murphys were also convicted of attempted second-degree murder for wounding several other people during the shooting. Additionally, the jury also agreed the state proved Chance and the Murphys were part of a gang and that the shooting was related to their gang activities.

Prosecutors proved in court that Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Chance's girlfriend, Alicia Andrews, planned and executed a mission to stalk and kill Foolio while he was celebrating his birthday in Tampa on June 23, 2024. Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy were captured on surveillance video firing automatic weapons at a parked car that Foolio was sitting in in front of a Holiday Inn. Investigators say Chance and Andrews provided the trio with the rapper's whereabouts.

Up next in the trial is the penalty phase, which is set to begin on Monday (May 11). The prosecution intends to request that the jury recommend the death penalty for all four defendants.

Last November, Alicia Andrews, the fifth person charged with the murder, was convicted of manslaughter at trial. She is currently awaiting sentencing.

Watch First Coast News Report: Guilty Verdict Reached in Foolio Murder Trial

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