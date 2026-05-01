Foolio Murder Suspect Claims His Grandmother Had a Heart Attack Because of Rapper’s Diss Songs

A Foolio murder suspect claims that his grandmother had a heart attack because of the rapper's diss songs.

On Thursday (30), Day 6 of the Foolio murder trial, the prosecution again showed the jury video of Foolio murder suspect Davion Murphy being interrogated following his arrest last January. During the interrogation, Murphy admitted that he and his family were affected by Foolio's diss tracks aimed at Murphy's friends and family.

"My auntie was depressed, bedridden," Murphy told the investigator. “My grandma caught a heart attack behind the songs that he was making. Corben mama couldn't walk out of her house without seeing somebody in the public...You know how they do. 'Where's Corben?' Somebody pissed on my cousin grave. You gotta feel that."

The prosecution appears to be trying to establish a motive for the murder by showing the jury the interrogation footage. Murphy was also captured on video pretending to shoot a rifle when the officer left the room.

Murphy is one of four men—along with Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright and Rashad Murphy—currently on trial for the 2024 murder of Jacksonville, Fla., rapper Foolio, which police say was carried out as part of an ongoing gang feud.

Last November, Andrews, the fifth person charged with the murder, was convicted of manslaughter at trial. Her sentencing was scheduled for January but has since been postponed

Watch the Clip From Davion Murphy's Interrogation Shown to Jurors

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