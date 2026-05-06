Prosecutors Play Shocking Video of Foolio Murder Suspect Trying to Escape From Interrogation Room

Prosecutors played a shocking video of a Foolio murder suspect trying to escape from the interrogation room after his arrest.

On Wednesday (May 6), Day 9 of the Foolio murder trial, prosecutors played a video of murder suspect Sean Gathright trying to escape from an interrogation room following his July 2024 arrest. While the prosecution sought to include the footage in the trial, Gathright's defense team strongly objected, arguing the video is irrelevant and would be prejudicial against Gathright.

In the visual, which can be viewed below, Gathright is seen ripping off his ankle monitor. Afterward, he gets visibly frustrated and wants to leave the interview room, shouting, "Let me out!"

Gathright then pulls out a chair and climbs on top of the table and starts tampering with what appears to be the ceiling vent. After his failed attempt to open the vent, he climbs down from the table before a detective barges in the interrogation room and orders Gathright to sit down in the chair.

After reviewing the footage, Judge Kimberly Fernandez ruled that only portions of the video would be shown to the jury, mainly, Gathright ripping off his ankle monitor.

Sean Gathright is one of four men, including Davion Murphy, Isaiah Chance, and Rashad Murphy, on trial for the ambush and killing of Jacksonville, Fla., rapper Foolio on June 23, 2024. Authorities say the killing was carried out as part of an ongoing gang feud.

A fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was found guilty of manslaughter in October of 2025 for acting as a lookout and tracking the late rapper. Her sentencing was scheduled for January but has since been postponed.

Watch Video of Foolio Suspect Trying to Escape from Interrogation Room

Watch Day 9 of the Foolio Murder Trial Below

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