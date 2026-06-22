Foolio’s Convicted Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison

Foolio's convicted killers have been officially sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday (June 22), Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy appeared in Hillsborough County, Fla., Court for the final sentencing phase in their case. After the four men were found guilty on all charges related to Foolio's 2024 murder in May, Judge Michelle Sisco sentenced the men to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder conviction.

They were all sentenced to additional time to run concurrently with the life sentence for the other counts for which they were found guilty. The group was facing the possibility of the death penalty. However, the jury voted against sentencing the men to death during the penalty phase following the trial in May.

Prior to the verdict being read, all the defendants except Rashad Murphy made statements. Chance and Davion Murphy urged young people not to take the route they took, because it leads nowhere.

"It ain't worth it," Chance told the court. "The dissing, the beefing, the shooting. Like, for what? When you're sitting in your cell alone, cold, lonely ...Everybody leaves you. Nobody is here for you."

"My only interaction with law enforcement [before this] was traffic tickets," he continued. "Wake up the next morning, I'm facing the death penalty. That's how quick life can change."

In May, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy were convicted of the murder of Foolio, who was ambushed and shot and killed in a hotel parking lot in Tampa in the summer of 2024. The fifth person charged in the case, Alicia Andrews, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2025. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville, Fla.

Watch Foolio's Killers Being Sentenced

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