Foolio Killer Alicia Andrews Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for His Murder

Alicia Andrews, the woman found guilty of manslaughter in connection with Foolio's killing, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Friday (May 22), Andrews appeared in a Tampa, Fla., courtroom where she learned her fate. After her motion to appeal the conviction was swiftly shut down by Judge Kimberly Fernandez, the judge then sentenced Andrews to 15 years.

“After having reviewed all of the defense’s assertions as to the defense’s argument as to errors made by my predecessor judge, I’m going to place on the record that I would not have ruled any differently," Judge Fernandez said.

The ruling came after Foolio's mother, Sandrikas Mays, made a victim impact statement.

“My son was hunted, followed and ultimately murdered in what authorities described as a coordinated plot involving multiple individuals. It is extremely painful to hear Alicia Andrews portray herself as someone who didn’t know what was going on,” Mays told the court. “They could have turned around, but they still carried on the plan to hunt my son down like a deer in the woods…My son’s life mattered. He was not disposable.”

The four other men tried in murder in the case—Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy—were found guilty by a jury on May 8. However, the jury voted against the death penalty. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

Watch Alicia Andrews Being Sentenced and Foolio's Mother's Statement in Court

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