Video Emerges of Foolio’s Murder Suspects Being Arrested in Pouring Rain

Video has emerged of three of Foolio's murder suspects being arrested by Jacksonville Police in Florida.

Foolio's Suspects Arrested on Bodycam Footage

On Monday (July 29), bodycam footage was shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that shows them detaining three of Foolio's murder suspects in Jacksonville, Fla. The video, which shows Sean Gathright, Alicia Andrews and Isaiah Chance Jr. all being taken into custody in pouring rain, comes after Tampa Police held a press conference to announce the arrests. The three individuals have all been charged with premeditated first-degree murder with the use of a firearm and other charges. The police also released footage of the shooting that claimed Foolio's life, which shows masked gunmen firing multiple rounds at Foolio's car in the parking lot of a Tampa Holiday Inn.

Police are still reportedly looking for two other people, Davion and Rashad Murphy, for their involvement in the shooting. They're accused of being the shooters along with Gathright, while Chance Jr. and Andrews have been named as the getaway drivers.

Julio Foolio Shot and Killed

Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla after celebrating his 26th birthday. The rapper and three other men were ambushed as they were driving through the parking lot of the hotel. Three passengers were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Foolio was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two days after the murder, Police Chief Bercaw guaranteed arrests would be made during an interview with the media.

"We are working day in and day out on this case," Bercraw told the media. "They're developing some good leads. We're working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We are working with our statewide prosecutor, our federal partners, the ATF and the FBI, and our local prosecutor Susie Lopez. I can guarantee you we are going to be following up and making arrests in that case."

Watch the arrest footage below.

