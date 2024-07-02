Weird Posts Keep Going Up on Foolio’s Instagram Account Following His Passing – What’s Going On?

Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Foolio was shot and killed in Tampa, Fla. on June 23. However, since his death, the rhymer's Instagram account has been alive with weird posts and comments.

Foolio's Instagram Page Hacked?

Things started getting strange on June 28, when Foolio's Instagram account commented on a post from the rapper's nemesis Youngeen Ace. After Ace shared a clip of the video for his new song "Game Over," which many people believe is a Foolio diss, a comment popped up from Foolio's Instagram account with a trash emoji. In a follow-up trolling post, Foolio's account added cap and popcorn emojis. The comments eventually caught the attention of Ace who replied, "You still f**kin with me dude [two tears of joy emojis] I love you 4VA [two fingers crossed emoji]."

Instagram Video Suggests Resurrection

Another IG post posthumously uploaded to Foolio's account on Monday (July 1), makes an even more morbid turn. The IG Story clip shows Foolio's face photoshopped onto the body of wrestler The Undertaker as he does his famous rising from the casket act during his 2005 match with Heidenreich. The video is captioned, "My grandma does Voodoo."

It appears either Foolio's account has been hacked or someone on his team with a strange sense of humor has taken over his account. XXL has reached out to Foolio's Instagram account for comment.

Foolio's violent murder remains unsolved. The rapper was celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa when he was gunned down while sitting in a car outside a Holiday Inn where he was hosting a B-day party. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercawd has guaranteed arrests will be made for the killing.

Read More: Filming Dead Rappers and Posting the Videos Has to Stop

Check out the strange Instagram posts put up since Foolio's death below.

See Foolio's Posthumous Instagram Posts