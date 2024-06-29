Yungeen Ace Seems to Diss Foolio After Death on New Song ‘Game Over’

Yungeen Ace appears to be dissing Foolio again on his new song, "Game Over."

Yungeen Ace Seemingly Disses Foolio Again in New Song

On Friday (June 28), Yungeen Ace dropped a new song and video for "Game Over" on his YouTube channel. On the track, the South Florida rapper seems to be dissing his former rap rival Foolio, who died in an ambush killing on June 23.

On the chorus, Yungeen raps, "Five in the mornin', I got a call, what is this? (What is this?)/Dead on the floor, dead on arrival, Mr. 6 (Oh no)/Uh, I'm steady screamin' out, "F**k the law" and "F**k the 6" (F**k the 6)/Four in the car and one of them dead, three got hit (Grrah)."

This is the second time Yungeen has alluded to Foolio's death. Fans noticed Yungeen hinting about the late rapper's killing on "Do It" last week.

Meanwhile, when Yungeen posted a snippet of his "Game Over" video on his Instagram page, someone posted a comment from Foolio's IG account. In Yungeen's post, which can be viewed below, the rapper announced that his video was out. In a comment that has since been removed, someone pretending to be Foolio typed a blue hat emoji to signify the word "cap" and a popcorn emoji potentially indicating "corny."

Police Chief Guarantees Arrests Will Be Made for Foolio's Murder

In a press conference on June 24, Jacksonville Police Sheriff T.K. Waters vowed to catch the murderer or murderers behind Foolio's shooting.

"We're not gonna tolerate any retribution [or] any revenge," Wates told reporters in part. "We’re going to keep them off balance. So you can’t come in here and start shooting up neighborhoods, cities and cars and doing whatever you want to do."

Meanwhile, police in Tampa, Fla. are adamant they will apprehend and arrest the perpetrators responsible for the tragic murder of rapper Foolio.

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

Check out Yungeen Ace's video for "Game Over" and the mysterious comment from Foolio's IG account below.

Watch Yungeen Ace's "Game Over" Music Video

See Mysterious Foolio Comment From Instagram