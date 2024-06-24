Fans Think Yungeen Ace Hinted at Being Involved in Foolio’s Murder on New Diss Track ‘Do It’

Fans think Yungeen Ace is hinting that he was involved in Foolio's murder on his new diss track "Do It."

Yungeen Ace Drops New Diss Track "Do It"

On Sunday night (June 23), Yungeen Ace dropped a new song called "Do It." The track premiered hours after news broke that Ace's longtime rival Foolio had been shot and killed outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday at the time. Fans noted that Ace's "Do It" music video portrayed a similar scenario to how Foolio was reportedly killed.

"Every car I've been these b**ches tinted/Choppers and killers in it/Catch his a*s and do his a*s, you know he finished/He with his baby, do it/He with his b**ch, do it/With his mama, do it," Yungeen raps.

Elsewhere Ace spits, "They called my phone, said they got the lo, I told ’em do it."

"Bro didn't even wait for the body to get cold yet," one user commented under Yungeen's X post.

"Bro is a demon frfr," another person added.

Other rap fans think Ace is snitching on himself by releasing a song like this. "Congratulations you just snitched on yourself," another fan wrote.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio's vicious beef dates back several years. Their issues came to a boiling point in 2017, when Foolio's cousin was shot and killed at just 17 years old. Deantrae Thomas, a known associate of Yungeen Ace and his ATK crew, was charged with the murder soon after.

As reported in a 2021 article by First Coast News, the root of the rappers' beef stems from a long-standing and violent rivalry between Ace's crew, ATK, and Foolio's crew, KTA.

A drive-by shooting then occurred reportedly targeting Ace in June of 2018. The shooting resulted in the death of Ace's brother, Tre'von Bullard, and two other individuals. The Florida rapper was the lone survivor despite being shot eight times. Following the shooting, Foolio hopped on social media to celebrate the deaths.

The pair then traded some volatile diss tracks throughout 2021, but have refrained from speaking about their feud in public.

Foolio Shot and Killed

Tampa Police Department confirmed with XXL on Sunday that Foolio, born Charles Jones, was among the four victims who were shot during an incident outside the Holiday Inn hotel on June 22.

"At approximately 4:40 am, Tampa Police received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive," the TPD said in a statement. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital. Their condition is listed as stable at this time. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify those involved. This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released when available."

According to a separate News4JAX report, Foolio's attorney, Lewis Fusco, confirmed the late rapper's death and said he had been kicked out of his Airbnb for having too many people to celebrate his birthday. Foolio was on his way to another location, with multiple social media channels revealing his whereabouts. Lewis said that once Foolio arrived at the Holiday Inn, he was "basically ambushed."

