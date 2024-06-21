Boxer Ryan Garcia Claims Drake Killed XXXTentacion

Boxer Ryan Garcia randomly claims that Drake killed XXXTentacion, and leans into one of rap's more bizarre conspiracy theories.

Ryan Garcia Claims Drake Killed XXXTentacion

On Thursday (June 20), Ryan Garcia fired off numerous tweets after he twice tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs following his fight with boxer Devin Haney back in April. Garcia was fined $10,000 and hit with a year-long suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission. He has claimed his innocence, and during a posting spree on X, formerly known as Twitter, randomly tweeted out that Drake murdered the late XXXTentacion.

"F**k it drake killed x," Garcia wrote. "Don't screenshot. Just kidding I don't give a f**k," he added in follow-up posts.

He then apologized to Drizzy shortly after. "I'm sorry Drake my bad it's love," he wrote.

The unprompted tweet leans into a long-held rap conspiracy theory that Drake was somehow involved in X's 2018 murder considering they were beefing at the time because X accused Drizzy of ripping off his breakout single "Look at Me!" A theory, which has been fueled by a tweet put out by X three months before his death that read, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]. I'm snitching RN."

Drake Called on to Testify in XXXTentacion Murder Trial

XXXTentacion was shot and killed on June 18, 2018, during an armed robbery outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. As the XXXTentacion murder trial got underway last year, the attorney for one of the murder suspects suggested Drizzy was somehow involved in the killing. Drake was expected to appear in a virtual deposition related to the trial back in February, but the defense attorneys said he refused to be served a subpoena. Drizzy's security allegedly kicked the subpoena down the driveway when it was brought to the rapper's door.

Broward County, Fla. judge Michael A. Usan ruled on Feb. 24 of that year that Drake doesn't have to appear for a deposition in the XXXTentacion trial. The judge cited that there was no evidence of the rap superstar's involvement in X's murder.

Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome were found guilty of the murder last May and sentenced to life in prison.

