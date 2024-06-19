Drake Spotted Shopping for Western Gear in New Hometown in Texas

Drake is trying to become a full-fledged Texan after his move to the Lone Star State. The rapper was recently spotted shopping for western wear at a saddle shop near his new home.

Drake Shops for Cowboy Gear

On Monday (June 17), the Brenham Saddle Shop in Brenham, Texas shared a post on Facebook revealing Drake had stopped by the previous day to do some shopping at the store, which specializes in "styles for every cowboy and cowgirl." In the post, which can be seen below, Drizzy poses for a photo along with the store owner and her children. Drake is wearing what appears to be a newly purchased cowboy hat.

"Yesterday we received a call that a certain person wanted to stop by our store," the post is captioned. "We dropped everything and opened up for a few hours. We didn’t know what to expect but the whole experience was beyond what we expected. Every single person in his group was extremely friendly and welcoming. Thank you Drake and his team for stopping by and getting all fixed up Welcome to Washington County, Texas!"

Drake Moves to Texas

Last October, Drake copped a $15 million mansion dubbed The Inn at Dos Brisas, a 313-acre former resort located in Chappell Hill, Texas, 45 minutes from Houston. The estate covers 14,000 square feet and boasts Spanish-style architecture, four luxurious cottages, an entertainment lodge with a refreshing pool, a fully stocked bar, a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, an elegant dining room, a climate-controlled wine room as well as an organic farm ranch. Drake recently showed off the property, including his $200,000 armored Apocalypse Super Truck.

Check out Drake shopping for western wear near his new home in Texas.

See Drake Posing With the Owners of Brenham Saddle Shop