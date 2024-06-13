Drake Shows Off His $200,000 Armored Apocalypse Super Truck and Organic Ranch at New $15 Million Texas Mansion

Drake is living his best life out in the Lone Star State. The Grammy Award-winning rhymer recently showed off his $200,000 armored super truck, customized by Apocalypse Manufacturing, and organic farm ranch at his new $15 million Texas mansion.

Drake Gives Fans a Close View of His New Ride and Organic Farm Ranch

On Wednesday (June 12), Drake hopped on Instagram and posted a slideshow, which contained photos of his $200,000 armored Apocalypse super truck and organic farm ranch at The Inn at Dos Brisas, a 313-acre resort located in Chappell Hill, Texas. In the images of his IG post, which can be seen below, Drizzy stands on the side of his huge, black four-wheeler and shows off a stable at his organic ranch and much more.

According to a report by TMZ on Thursday (June 13), Drake's new ride has a Hemi Hellcat V8 6.2L engine that holds an 870 horsepower upgrade. The OVO leader's super truck also has a function that allows it to ramp-launch 10 feet off the ground.

Additionally, it has five off-road drive modes, steel bumpers with LED lights, a top-notch cooling system for the scorching heat, power steps on the sides and a 12-inch infotainment screen and more.

Drake Buys Countryside-Inspired Mansion in Texas

According to a report made by RoundTop, Drake purchased a 14,000-square-foot countryside ranch from realtor Lifestyle Ranch & Home Group via Compass in October of 2023. The property is comprised of four luxurious casitas (cottages), an entertainment lodge with a refreshing pool, a fully-shelved bar, an impressive commercial kitchen, a gorgeous dining room and a climate-controlled wine room. There are also five luxurious haciendas with private pools and marvelous floor-to-ceiling windows. The resort is 45 minutes away from Houston.

Take a look at Drake's new truck and organic ranch below.

See Drake's $200,000 Armored Apocalypse Super Truck and Organic Ranch at New $15 Million Texas Mansion