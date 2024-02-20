Drake and 50 Cent Among Rappers Falsely Registered to Vote Using Same Texas Home Address

Drake and 50 Cent are among numerous rappers and singers who were falsely registered to vote in Texas as part of an elaborate prank.

Last Tuesday (Feb. 13), it was reported by The Houston Chronicle that numerous recording artists had been falsely registered to vote in Texas under the same address. Records obtained by the outlet from the Harris County Tax Assessor's Office show that someone registered Drake, 50 Cent, The Game, Trey Songz and Chris Brown to vote on Aug. 15, 2023.

All the men were registered to vote at the same address, and none of the artists cast a ballot in 2020's election. Federal law allows people to register to vote in Texas without a driver's license, ID or Social Security number. As long as the person filling out the application can provide full legal names and birth dates, the registration will likely go through.

The apparent prankster also reportedly signed the papers, which read, “I understand that giving false information to procure a voter registration is perjury and a crime under state and federal law. Conviction of this crime may result in imprisonment up to one year in jail, a fine up to $4,000, or both.”

The artists were all registered to vote at a "beige $300,000 house in a modest new development" in Katy, Texas.

50 Cent Questions California's Health Care Coverage Expansion

The bizarre prank comes as 50 Cent begins to get more and more political in recent months. Back in January, 50 shared a post on Instagram that questioned California's latest move to provide universal health care to all 39 million residents, including immigrants living illegally.

In the post, Fif shared a screenshot of a news article on the topic. He captioned the post, "I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this s**t. WTF," he added.

He also tagged MSNBC journalist Ari Melber, eager to talk more on the record about the issue.