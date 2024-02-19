Drake’s ‘First Person Shooter’ Featuring J. Cole Wins Video of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

Drake's "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole has won Video of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

On Monday (Feb. 19), Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" beat out some serious competition to be crowned the champion, which included Doja Cat's "Agora Hills, Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra," Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World," Tyler, The Creator's "Sorry Not Sorry," Juice Wrld and Cordae's "Doomsday" and Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's "Bongos."

Drake's Gibson Hazard-directed video is filled with plenty of Easter eggs. Drizzy and Cole compete to determine who's the true G.O.A.T. by participating in a chess match, ping pong competition and even throwing in a famous Spider-man meme for good measure.

Lil Uzi Vert Wins Video of the Year at XXL Awards 2023

Drake and J. Cole's victory comes after Lil Uzi Vert's video for "Just Wanna Rock" was crowned the Video of the Year champion in 2023. Released on Nov. 18, 2022, the visual, also directed by Gibson Hazard, embodies the rambunctious New Jersey club energy of Uzi's monster single. The video includes bright and kaleidoscopic CGI effects, as well as tightly choreographed dance scenes and an energetic street dance involving dozens of extras.

Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" also faced stiff competition from other great visuals like A$AP Rocky’s "D.M.B," Hitkidd and GloRilla’s "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)," JID’s "Dance Now," Kendrick Lamar’s "The Heart Part 5" and Nicki Minaj’s "Super Freaky Girl."



All of 2024's winners were voted by the XXL Awards Board, made up of over 200 music execs, industry insiders, DJs, publicists, managers, tastemakers and rappers themselves. Some of the biggest board members include Derrick Arroh, Theola Borden, Shari Bryant, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Charlamagne Tha God, Tariq Cherif, Tina Davis and Amir "Cash" Esmailian and artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, Future, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and dozens of others.