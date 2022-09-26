Video of ASAP Rocky Struggling to Get Out of Mosh Pit Goes Viral

Video of A$AP Rocky struggling to make his way out of a raging mosh pit has gone viral.

The 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival took place over the weekend with A$AP Rocky headlining the second day of the three-day festival on Sept. 24. During his set, which ended up being cut short, Rocky decided to stage-dive into the crowd and had a helluva time getting out. In the hectic clip, Rocky is seen in a sea of humanity struggling to break free, as he appears to be getting pulled in all directions. Rocky looks very uncomfortable while he fights to get loose.

"Lift me up," he yells.

"Get him out," another person can be heard screaming.

The 10-second clip then fades to black. A$AP Rocky was eventually pulled from the mass of concertgoers. The video has gone viral on social media, with many people weighing in on the wild snippet.

"ASAP Rocky in that mosh pit looked like a scene from Attack on Titan," one Twitter user joked.

"I can’t stop thinking about ASAP Rocky’s in that damn mosh pit, he really had enough," another Twitter user posted, along with two crying laughing emojis.

Someone else joked, "lmaooooo ASAP Rocky was fighting for his life in that mosh pit last night, bro yelled 'LET ME OUT.'"

Tyler, The Creator even poked fun at his colleague by changing his Instagram avatar to a photo of Rocky's frightened face.

Tyler The Creator Instagram avatar to A$AP Rocky. feliciathegoat/Instagram loading...

Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky's lit set, which featured him bringing out French Montana and GloRilla, was cut short. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper issued an apology to fans following the shortened set.

"I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!" Rocky wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t."

"I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...," he continued. "I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"

Despite the shortened performance, Rocky's set is the talk of the internet.

