Tyler, The Creator wins Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Tyler received the coveted honor at the annual awards show on Sunday night (April 3) in Las Vegas. The former Odd Future leader beat out J. Cole’s The Off-Season, Nas’ King’s Disease II and Kanye West’s Donda album.

This is Tyler’s second Grammy win of his career. The California-bred rhymer won his first golden gramophone for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his 2019 LP Igor. An award that he didn't exactly feel his album should've been categorized under.

For this year's award for Best Rap Album, it was handed out during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony. Tyler wasn’t around to accept the award. Legendary songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam accepted the honor on his behalf.

Last year, Nas finally won his first-ever Grammy trophy for Best Rap Album for his 13th project King's Disease, which was executive produced by Hit-Boy.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the first time in its 64-year history. The music event was originally set for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, but due to COVID-19 Omicron restrictions in L.A., organizers decided to move it to Vegas. Comedian Trevor Noah was tapped to host the awards ceremony for the second consecutive year.

As for the rap nominees at the event, Doja Cat garnered the most nominations. The 26-year-old rapper scored eight nods, including Album of the Year for Planet Her and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Need to Know." Meanwhile, Lil Nas X grabbed four mentions, including Album of the Year for Montero and Song of the Year for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

Additionally, Ye nabbed four nominations, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd. Fellow rappers Baby Keem and J. Cole both nabbed three nominations, and Jay-Z, Saweetie, Nas and Tyler each scored two nods apiece.

Congrats to Tyler, The Creator for winning Best Rap Album.